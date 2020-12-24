David Horner Purchases 30,000 Shares of CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) Stock

CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) insider David Horner bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,758.56).
LON:CEPS opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.72. The firm has a market cap of £5.10 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. CEPS PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.01.
About CEPS PLC (CEPS.L)
