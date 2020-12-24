David Horner Purchases 30,000 Shares of CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) Stock

CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) insider David Horner bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

LON:CEPS opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.72. The firm has a market cap of £5.10 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. CEPS PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.01.

Get CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) alerts:

About CEPS PLC (CEPS.L)

CEPS PLC operates as an industrial holding company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, and Hickton segments. The Aford Awards segment offers sports trophies and engraving services. The CEM Press segment manufactures fabric, carpet, wallpaper pattern books, swatches, and shade cards.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.