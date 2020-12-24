DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get DCC alerts:

DCCPF stock remained flat at $$73.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.17. DCC has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.