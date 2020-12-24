De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Insider Clive Vacher Sells 93,000 Shares

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

Shares of DLAR stock opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £320.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.62. De La Rue plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 187 ($2.44).

About De La Rue plc (DLAR.L)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

