De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Insider Clive Vacher Sells 93,000 Shares

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £140,430 ($183,472.69).
Shares of DLAR stock opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £320.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.62. De La Rue plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 187 ($2.44).
About De La Rue plc (DLAR.L)
