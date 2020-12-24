Dent (DENT) Reaches Market Cap of $18.02 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Dent has a total market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $737,743.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00342930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dent Profile

DENT is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,875,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

