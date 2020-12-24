Desire Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,132.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Desire has a market cap of $21,847.18 and approximately $15,132.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Desire has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,637.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.47 or 0.02578444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00462511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.01251023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00651849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00023543 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00253863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00065843 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.