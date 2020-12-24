Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.60 ($10.12) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

LHA stock opened at €9.86 ($11.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.26 and its 200 day moving average is €8.78. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €16.78 ($19.74).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit