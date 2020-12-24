Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.60 ($10.12) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

LHA stock opened at €9.86 ($11.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.26 and its 200 day moving average is €8.78. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €16.78 ($19.74).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

