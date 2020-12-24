Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.