Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Truist from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Devon Energy stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.50. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

