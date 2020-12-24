Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,731.42

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,731.42 and traded as high as $2,970.50. Diageo plc (DGE.L) shares last traded at $2,959.62, with a volume of 1,803,486 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,108.42 ($40.61).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,918.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,731.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The stock has a market cap of £68.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.65.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 872 shares of company stock worth $2,481,923.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

