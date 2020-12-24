Digitex City (DGTX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00333502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

