Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.55. 20,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 165,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. XR Securities LLC owned 2.00% of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

