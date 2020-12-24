Discovery Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,232 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 849% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,289 put options.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after acquiring an additional 334,342 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after acquiring an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

