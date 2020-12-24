district0x (DNT) Hits Market Cap of $32.79 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a total market cap of $32.79 million and approximately $82.22 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00332208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

district0x Profile

DNT is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

