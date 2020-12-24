Dock (DOCK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.49 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Dock has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00333705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.