DopeCoin (DOPE) Market Cap Reaches $220,854.66

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $220,854.66 and $8,009.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00465180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000235 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 69.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.