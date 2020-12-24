Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DEI. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

