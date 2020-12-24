Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) stock opened at GBX 31.24 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.58 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. Duke Royalty Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

