Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.
Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) stock opened at GBX 31.24 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.58 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. Duke Royalty Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67).
About Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)
