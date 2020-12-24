Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) (LON:DIG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $278.01

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) (LON:DIG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.01 and traded as low as $278.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 98,359 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

In other Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) news, insider Christine Montgomery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £12,350 ($16,135.35).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

