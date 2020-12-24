Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report sales of $13.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.22 million and the lowest is $11.17 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 million to $42.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.80 million, with estimates ranging from $78.71 million to $92.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million.

Several research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $583.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit