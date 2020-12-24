Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report sales of $13.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.22 million and the lowest is $11.17 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 million to $42.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.80 million, with estimates ranging from $78.71 million to $92.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million.

Several research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $583.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

