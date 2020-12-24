Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Critical Analysis

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -23.92% 173.20% 4.21% Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

62.2% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bausch Health Companies and Dyne Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 0 5 9 0 2.64 Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus target price of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 44.41%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Dyne Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.60 billion 0.83 -$1.79 billion $4.43 4.56 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dyne Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Dyne Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

