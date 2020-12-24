e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. Sells 17,100 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $393,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,180.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

