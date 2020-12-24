Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after buying an additional 272,061 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after buying an additional 196,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EV opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.