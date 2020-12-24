EBCoin (EBC) Price Up 26% This Week

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $92,901.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00319230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBC is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

