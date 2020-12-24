EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in EchoStar by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in EchoStar by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EchoStar by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

