Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) Shares Up 0%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$107.06 and last traded at C$107.06. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$610.24 million and a PE ratio of -22.35.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In other news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$95.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,739 shares in the company, valued at C$4,368,074.50.

About Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

