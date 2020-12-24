EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.35

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 84879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.38 million and a PE ratio of -86.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 37.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,413 shares in the company, valued at C$330,427.26.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

