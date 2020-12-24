EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.16

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.16 and traded as high as $61.08. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $60.52, with a volume of 7,133 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDPFY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.