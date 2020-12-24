Edward Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,508,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.95. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.04 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

