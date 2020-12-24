Egretia Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Egretia has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEx, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $506,413.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00135436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00668566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00181196 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00381729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00099224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059787 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

