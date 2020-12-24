Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.89

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.89 and last traded at $123.85, with a volume of 1502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,225 shares in the company, valued at $23,552,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,058. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 9,125.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.