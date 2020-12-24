Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Up 12.6%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price traded up 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35. 305,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 858,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EKSO. ValuEngine cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth about $630,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

