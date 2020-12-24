Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. FBN Securities upped their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.44.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $157.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.69 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $159.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,850 shares of company stock valued at $69,475,633. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Elastic by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.