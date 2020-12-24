Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Trading Down 1.3%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

About Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.