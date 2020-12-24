Elisha W. Finney Sells 2,827 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,811 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.