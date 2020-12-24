Emercoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $16,131.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,747,930 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

