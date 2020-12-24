Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENEL. UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.05 ($10.64).

Enel SpA has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

