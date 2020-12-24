Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Up 5.1%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 10,771,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 395% from the average daily volume of 2,174,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,025 shares of company stock worth $95,895. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

