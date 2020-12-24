Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Up 5.1%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 10,771,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 395% from the average daily volume of 2,174,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,025 shares of company stock worth $95,895. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit