Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enerpac’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same by 1.9%. The company will benefit from its focus on growth initiatives and exit from non-profitable businesses in the years ahead. Also, its focus on product innovation, coupled with its restructuring and cost-saving actions, is likely to prove beneficial. Further, the company stands to gain from its acquired assets, market share gains and higher commercial efficiency. However, in the past three months, the company has underperformed the industry. Lower oil & gas prices and the challenges associated with the pandemic adversely impacted its sales performance in the last reported quarter. For fiscal 2021, the company refrained from providing projections due to the uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAC. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $242,000.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

