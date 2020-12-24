Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday.

TSE ENGH opened at C$61.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1-year low of C$35.87 and a 1-year high of C$80.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

About Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

