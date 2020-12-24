Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.55. Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 115,160 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$100.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

