Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.55. Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 115,160 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$100.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit