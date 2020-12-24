Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 16.9%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares traded down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $19.23. 1,751,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 622,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Storage LLC develops and manufactures energy storage solutions. It offers DC battery system that is designed specifically to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Its products are used to provide the services, such as a gas turbine for peak power generation, and transmission and distribution assets for delivery capacity.

