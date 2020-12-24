Ergo (ERG) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and $473,209.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,262.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $588.64 or 0.02530451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00459795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.72 or 0.01228249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00652534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00253822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,236,800 coins and its circulating supply is 25,933,078 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.