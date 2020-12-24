Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.21

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 252167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several analysts have commented on ETH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $128,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

