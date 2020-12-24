Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.21

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 252167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

ETH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

