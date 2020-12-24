EtherGem (EGEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,571.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $370,175.92 and approximately $42,571.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00045908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00326825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029221 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

