Etherparty Hits Market Cap of $243,483.10 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $243,483.10 and $5,676.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00339149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00031708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

