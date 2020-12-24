ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49. 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63.

