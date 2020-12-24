Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Euronext stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. Euronext has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $122.05.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

