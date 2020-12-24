EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

About EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

