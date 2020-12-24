EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler Sells 75,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVERTEC stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit