EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler Sells 75,000 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVERTEC stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

